Toyota FJ Cruiser crashes into Vancouver tailor shop (PHOTOS)

A Toyota FJ Cruiser crashed into a Vancouver tailor shop late last week.

Pictures of the incident made their way online, which indicate that a decent amount of damage was done to the storefront of Kerrisdale Custom Tailors.

Kerrisdale Custom Tailors is located on West 41st Avenue near East Boulevard and the Vancouver Police Department shared some details about the incident with Daily Hive.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 6, just after 1 pm.

VPD told Daily Hive that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle had crashed into a building near 41st Avenue and Arbutus Street.

Thankfully for the Vancouver tailor, VPD suggested that the building was still structurally sound after being struck by the Toyota FJ Cruiser. VPD also said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” VPD told Daily Hive.

“Everyone involved remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.”

A similar incident occurred precisely one month before the Vancouver tailor crash when a Hyundai crashed into an East Vancouver South Indian restaurant on Kingsway near Knight Street.

Police told Daily Hive that in that case, drugs and alcohol were also not factors in the collision.