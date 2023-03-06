Hyundai driver crashes into East Vancouver Indian restaurant (PHOTOS)

An incident at an East Vancouver South Indian restaurant may have given some patrons a bit of a scare after a Hyundai driver crashed into the front of the establishment.

Just before 7 pm on Sunday, which would’ve been around dinner service, the driver of a Hyundai Sonata managed to drive on the sidewalk and into the side of a popular Indian restaurant, House of Dosas, which serves over 30 varieties of the South Indian pancake.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Kingsway and Knight streets, and police told Daily Hive that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

A picture of the incident has made its way onto social media, including posts on Reddit and Facebook. Photos show the wall just left of the main entrance being damaged.

Someone on Reddit joked, “that’s why it’s called Door Dash,” which also prompted the reply, “more like Door Crash.”

People were also having fun with the story on Facebook, with one user joking, “someone wanted into the House of Dosa badly.”

Based on the pictures, it doesn’t look like the Sonata caused too much damage to the front of the East Vancouver Indian restaurant. VPD also told Daily Hive “thankfully” no injuries were reported from the incident.

It was much worse for the Original Tandoor Kitchen, which suffered significant damage in a crash in 2021.