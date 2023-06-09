Tour de Concord and FREE bike festival rides into Vancouver this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s packed summer event schedule kicks off this weekend with the return of a thrilling all-ages festival.

Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race take place on Saturday, June 10, with exciting races, family-friendly activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

According to Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific‎ Developments, the event is just the beginning of what they envision for the community.

“The Tour de Concord Festival and race embodies so much of what we represent,” said Hui in a release. “We’re grateful for the City of Vancouver’s support, and the nimbleness of its event and engineering staff, who were key to making this year’s event happen.”

“We look forward to making the Tour de Concord and racetrack part of the future development and new park. We look forward to working with the City and Parks Board to develop this spectacular new community.”

Tour de Concord features a variety of race categories, including amateur races and men’s and women’s pro races.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will cycle in the Charity Race at 1:30 pm, which has a total of more than $10,000 to be awarded to important local causes.

Attendees of the Tree Family Bike Festival can check out bike vendors and displays, enjoy free popcorn as well as free ice cream from Westin Bayshore for kids, visit the beer garden for adults, and bring their own ride in for complimentary bike safety checks and tune-ups.

Children aged 6 to 12 can also register online to bring their own bicycles to ride on the closed course at 1 pm before the race begins.

Riders between the ages of 3 to 12 can also visit the kid’s zone to learn drop-in skills, tackle the obstacle course, and participate in game sessions.

Guests are encouraged to register online and to check in on-site for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Trek gift cards and a staycation at the Westin Bayshore with a visit to VIDA Spa. There are over $5,000 in giveaways to be won.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online