5 must-see highlights of Metro Vancouver's spirited 5X Fest next week

Canada’s largest South Asian youth event returns to Metro Vancouver next week, and there is plenty for guests of all ages to enjoy.

5X Fest 2023 is themed “Enter the Portal,” and everyone is invited to explore a world of South Asian creativity.

According to festival organizers, this year’s multi-day, multi-venue event is “setting the stage for a portal back to our collective selves” through music, visual art, fashion, and culture.

“The vision is to build a world where we belong and thrive,” said 5X Festival in a release. “At a time when South Asian Music is taking the world by storm… [and] South Asian artistry is breaking through to the forefront.”

To help you make the most of your 5X Festival experience, we’ve put together a list of all five must-see events at the sixth annual flagship event. Storytelling, an interactive workshop, drag and art parties, and a free outdoor celebration awaits.

What: Multimedia artist Ruby Singh and 5X Press Editor-in-Chief Jeevan Sangha lead participants in an exploration of the concept of desi-futurism. Creatives from all mediums are invited to use their imaginations and create a radical societal future.

When: June 13, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15, register online

What: Singer, poet, and lyricist Robyn Sandhu has amassed a sizeable following for his work inspired by his experience as an international student in Canada. Sandhu’s first headlining show will also feature a performance by Preeti Dhaliwal and a fireside chat with seasoned industry legend, Tarannum Thind.

When: June 14, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15-25, purchase online

What: The popular 5X Pride returns with an evening of love, joy, vibes, and Queerness at Village Studios. Enjoy performances by desi drag queen Jolene “Queen” Sloan and special guests, then dance to a DJ set by Bianca Maeli (No Nazar, LA) and Sikh Knowledge.

When: June 15, 2023

Time: 10 pm

Where: Village Studios — 1024 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$20 plus fees, purchase online

What: 5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11, features a concert lineup of some of the hottest South Asian music talents including Babbulicious, Bhalwaan, Signature By SB, Cartel Madras and more. The all-ages, outdoor event will also include art installations, a vendor village, and mouthwatering food and drinks.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza — 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: 5X Fest’s iconic art party is making its Surrey debut this year. Head to the Surrey Art Gallery for a night of creativity and artistic expression. The Art Party brings together Metro Vancouver’s most exciting South Asian artists, and it’s your opportunity to enjoy music, art, connection, and fun to wrap up this year’s festival.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza — 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $15 to $30, purchase online