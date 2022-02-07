A Toronto resident must be feeling pretty lucky holding a $30 million winning lottery ticket from Friday’s draw.

OLG said that this is the second jackpot in a row won in Ontario, so if you’re feeling lucky, maybe now is the time to buy that lottery ticket.

“This is the second time in a row that the Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ontario,” OLG said in a news release. “The last jackpot won was worth $22 million and it was from the January 18, 2022 Lotto Max draw.”

No winner has come forward yet for the $30 million jackpot.

The next jackpot is estimated at $10 million dollars. The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Tuesday.