Abbotsford woman wins $1 million lottery at local hair salon

Kimberly Anhofer from Abbotsford was getting her hair cut when she checked the Guaranteed $1 million Lotto 6/49 numbers.

When she realized she had won, she was so shocked that she left the salon before the hairdresser finished.

But even with a messy ‘do, her daughter was overjoyed to see her when she got home.

“My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment,” she said.

That night, she celebrated her newly found riches with an old friend, a glass of champagne, and a steak dinner. The Abbotsford resident described the victory as “absolutely life-changing” for her and her family.

Before she got the good news, Anhofer had been grinding to start her own business. She plans to use the money to continue working towards that goal — and to buy an electric car. She plans to go on a few vacations soon, too.

“This win has given me the wiggle room I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

The winning ticket came from Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Highway.

BC lottery players won over $99 million from Lotto 6/49 last year as part of the nationwide draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays.