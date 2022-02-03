If you purchased a Loto-Québec ticket last year, you might be a millionaire and not even know it.

Recently the provincewide lottery corporation confirmed that there are still four unclaimed million-dollar prizes in regions across Quebec. Loto-Québec confirmed that all four tickets were purchased between June and November of last year.

As of now, there is an unclaimed $1,000,000 Loto Max prize in Gatineau that was drawn last June. The winning numbers are 04 18 21 27 32 38 44. The winner has until June 22, 2022, to claim the prize.

Additional $1,000,000 prizes are circulating in both the Montérégie and Estrie regions. Their respective winning numbers are 74608833-01 and 1098974. Both winners have until November 2022 to claim their prizes.

Finally, a $2 million Quebec 49 prize won in the Quebec City area last August is still up for grabs. The person with the following ticket number has until August to claim the large sum: 10 16 19 35 39 47.

Prizes that go unclaimed are redistributed by the lottery to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.