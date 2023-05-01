Toronto Blue Jays player deletes social media account after brutal trolling by fans

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass has deleted his Twitter account after merciless trolling by fans.

The Jays’ fanbase turned on the 35-year-old pitcher in mid-April, after an incident where he publicly complained to United Airlines after a flight crew asked his pregnant wife to clean up a mess of popcorn left by the couple’s two-year-old daughter.

Bass would further the controversy in the days after the initial tweet by sharing a photo of that same daughter with a family-sized bag of popcorn, and again when he quote tweeted controversial right-wing television host Tomi Lahren, who called Bass a close friend.

Fans are not letting go of that April 16 popcorn meltdown and everything that has transpired since, mercilessly ridiculing the pitcher’s subsequent social media posts to what looks to have reached a breaking point.

Anthony Bass has deleted his Twitter account AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/SqFcxdYU5a — Jaxx ⚓️🦑 (@krakenfanjaxx) May 1, 2023

On Saturday, following back-to-back home wins from the Jays, Bass tweeted a photo of the team, saying, “In my 12 seasons in the MLB, this is the most gritty and hard-nosed group of guys I’ve ever played with.”

And, like previous attempts by Bass to move past the popcorn incident, the replies were absolutely brutal.

How do they feel having an absolute softy on the roster who doesn’t think parents should clean up after their kids? — Adam Greear (@GREEAR10) April 30, 2023

“Hope you feel the same way about the Bisons,” said one comment, suggesting that Bass would soon be moving to the Jays’ Triple-A minor league affiliate in Buffalo. Others just focused on the pitcher’s apparent reluctance to clean up messes, be they popcorn- or baseball-related.

Don’t forget the bullpen, they really know how to clean up a mess! — e 🇻🇪 (@eliaslisandromf) April 30, 2023

Bass has only made three brief appearances on the mound since the popcorn tweet was shared on April 16, which has some fans ridiculing his reduced role on the team.

Bass made just his second appearance on the mound in the last 13 days on Sunday, giving up one earned run on a two-run dinger that contributed to a blown lead and eventual loss to the Seattle Mariners.

It’s time for the @BlueJays to move on from Anthony Bass. Not sure if he has any trade value so may have to just eat his salary and look elsewhere. — Chaosreigns (@chaosreigns111) May 1, 2023

Fans, already incensed by Bass’ Twitter shenanigans, called for the pitcher to be dealt or sent down to the minors. Between all the popcorn tweets and a botched outing that contributed to a heartbreaking loss, Bass deactivated his account at some point after Sunday’s game.

@BlueJays did Anthony Bass delete his Twitter, because I came here to tell him his MAGA ass sucks!!! I’d like to make an official complaint about him making a mess of todays game that the rest of the team had to clean up. I’ve never disliked a member of the blue jays more… — West Coast BJ’s Fan (@westcoastbjsfan) May 1, 2023

The Blue Jays acquired Bass in a deal with the Miami Marlins in August 2022 — the third such move for Bass in a back-and-forth between the two teams — and optioned his $3 million contract in the offseason.