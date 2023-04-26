Kiermaier leaves young Blue Jays fan shocked in heartwarming moment (VIDEO)

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t leave their game against the Chicago White Sox with just a victory on Tuesday night. They also gave their home crowd and viewers back home one of the most wholesome moments of the season.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, Toronto center fielder Kevin Kiermaier spotted a young fan in the stands. Upon making eye contact, the 33-year-old tossed the kid his batting gloves.

Noted good guy Kevin Kiermaier gives his batting gloves to a lucky fan. ☺️ Tune into Blue Jays vs. White Sox live now on Sportsnet One. pic.twitter.com/oDrX6iUPjU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2023

The best part of the wholesome moment, which was captured on the Sportsnet broadcast, was the look of pure shock and joy on the kid’s face.

As the game continued, the wonder did not wear off. The camera operator cut to the young fan once again to find him wearing both of Kiermaier’s gloves.

Update: the kid is still psyched! pic.twitter.com/o9rfeU8V4J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2023

Kiermaier, a former Tampa Bay Ray, has not been in Toronto for long but is already working towards becoming a fan favourite it seems. He signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Blue Jays in December 2022.

He’s made 72 plate appearances and 67 at-bats over his first 20 games with the Jays.

Meanwhile, with a record of 15-9, Toronto finds themselves in third place in the AL East standings.

Coming off a 7-0 win, they play the White Sox at home once again on Wednesday afternoon. Who knows? If things go their way again, fans may be in for more surprise gifts.