Drake crashed a Backstreet Boys concert last night

As the Budweiser Stage in Toronto was taken over this weekend by the Backstreet Boys, Drake just couldn’t help himself.

At a show on Saturday, July 2, as part of their DNA World Tour gracing Canada this summer, the 90’s boy band was joined by Drizzy on stage – and the fans were here for it.

“What’s better than I Want It That Way? I Want It That Way…. f/ @champagnepapi,” Backstreet Boys wrote in an Instagram post showing a clip of the performance.

“I Want It That Way” came out in 1999 – and even though the song is more than 20 years old, it’s still a banger.

And Drake thinks so too. Usually, AJ McLean will close out the song by singing the final line, but he gave it up to Drake instead.

The DNA World Tour comes two years after releasing the eponymous platinum album DNA in 2019.

A docu-series about the making of this Backstreet Boys tour will also be available on the band’s official YouTube channel and the first episode is already ready to watch.

Feeling the FOMO? The Backstreet Boys have plenty of other Canadian concert dates planned later this summer:

8/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

9/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

