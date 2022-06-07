Drake flexes HUGE 200-pack of Justin Bieber’s Timbits (PHOTO)

Ever heard of a 200 box of Timbits? It looks like it exists and Drake, who just so happens to be a Timbiebs fan, got his hands on a special box.

With the launch of Tim Hortons’ newest creation, Biebs Brew, the iconic Timbiebs are back in stores for a limited time only.

The hype is so real that even Drake got his hands on a special box filled with 200 Timbits, according to his most recent Instagram story.

In honour of the newly launched coffee creation, Justin Bieber also got a Biebs Brew and a 10 pack of Timbiebs but nothing compared to Drake’s massive box.

The initial collaboration between Justin Bieber and the Canadian coffee chain was really popular when it launched. Timbiebs were in high demand that even Drake wanted to bring them back.

Ask and you shall receive!

Not only are Biebs Brew and Timbiebs back in stores, but Canadians can also purchase a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler and Timbiebs merch like the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag too.

Daily Hive reached out to Tim Hortons to see whether or not this 200 pack is available for purchase in stores or for special orders. We’ll fill you in with the deets once we hear back.

What a Bieber-filled year!