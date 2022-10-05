Plant-based eats aren’t going anywhere and Odd Burger is going to make sure of that.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The brand has been teasing new locations around Canada for a while now, and it actually just provided a general update with some seriously impressive numbers and plans.

According to a release from the business, Odd Burger has signed Area Representative Agreements for BC, Alberta, and Ontario, which means a whopping number of eateries are planned to open over the next several years.

This agreement will see “over 76 locations developed for these territories over the next eight years.”

Now that’s a lot of veggie patties.

In addition to this general update, Odd Burger shared it has an outpost coming to Nanaimo, BC, in 2023.

Notable updates for specific locations in Canada include a projected December 2022 opening for a location in Calgary.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed, stay tuned!