These 10 spectacular resorts are ranked the best in Canada

International travel is still looking dicey this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, leading many Canadians to look for ways to vacation right here at home.

It’s a good thing our country boasts many luxurious hotels and resorts to relax and unwind during that hard-earned holiday. Condé Nast Traveler magazine has released its ranking of Canada’s 10 best resorts, and they’re definitely all drool-worthy.

Many are located in Canada’s best natural regions, but we won’t judge if you spend the whole trip chilling at the beautiful accommodation.

Banff’s iconic hot springs hotel comes in 10th place with 90.86 out of 100 points on Condé Nast‘s scoring system. This swanky space is nestled in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains and features spectacular views of the peaks. Of course, its claim to fame is the hot springs fed pools where guests can comfortably swim outdoors even in winter.

This Quebec ski destination that scored 90.92 points boasts summer hikes, spectacular fall foliage, and some of the province’s most popular ski runs during the winter months. The Fairmont is a ski-in-ski-out destination for a luxurious alpine getaway.

Whistler is Canada’s largest ski resort measured by ski-able terrain, and the Four Seasons is a chic choice for a getaway in BC’s most popular mountain town. The Four Seasons scored 91 points with Condé Nast, where each large room has its own fireplace.

Hopping over to Vancouver Island, this gorgeous waterfront resort has 36 suites facing a tranquil marina on the Saanich Inlet just north of Victoria. It scored 91.6 points for its on-site restaurant, in-house spa, and beautiful setting. It’s just a short drive to the Victoria Butterfly Gardens, nearby hiking at Goldstream Provincia Park, and the new Malahat Skywalk.

Perched on the shore of one of Canada’s most stunning glacier-fed lakes, this castle-like hotel invites guests to sip cocktails while looking out at the majestic peaks and Victoria Glacier. This hotel won 92.23 points from Condé Nast.

This hotel boasts an ideal location next to the Blackcomb and Whistler mountain gondolas. Guests get plenty of space since the entire hotel is suites only. It’s won the World Ski Awards’ Best Ski Hotel for Canada for the eight years running, and Condé Nast gave it 95 points.

Canada’s top 10 is chock full of Whistler properties, and Nita Lake Lodge is another fabulous resort that scored 96.66 points with Condé Nast. It’s a boutique mountain retreat offering captivating views of tranquil Nita Lake, an on-site patio and lounge, and a spa. It also pays special attention to locals by offering BC residents discounted rates.

Fairmont hotels often look like castles, but this one is instead a series of lakeside cabins. The main building manages to be just as luxurious in a breathtakingly beautiful setting. Guests can paddle around glacial Emerald Lake or explore nearby trails by foot or bike. This spot is a favourite of celebrities, including the British Royal Family. Condé Nast gave it an impressive 97.76 points.

This gorgeous Tofino resort on the shores of the Pacific Ocean provides guests with an experience that pairs comfort with rugged beauty, winning 99.06 points from Condé Nast. Situated near a coastal rainforest, the property on rocky Chesterman Beach features one of the area’s finest restaurants and an oceanfront spa.

This spectacular BC mountainside resort took Condé Nast‘s top spot with 99.64 points. It’s right at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, with epic views of the village and snowy peaks. Guests can spend their days skiing and hiking before relaxing at the property’s pool, hot tub, and spa.