Damon Motors to build major electric motorcycle manufacturing plant in Surrey

Surrey has been chosen as the research, development, and production hub of an emerging manufacturer of zero-emission, full-electric battery smart motorcycles.

A startup headquartered in Vancouver, Damon Motors will build a new state-of-the-art 110,000 sq ft plant at the vacant industrial site at 12850 112B Avenue in North Surrey. Located within walking distance from SkyTrain Scott Road Station, this is being pursued as a partnership with local real estate developer Bosa Properties.

By 2025, the company expects the manufacturing plant will create more than 800 jobs, including over 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs and over 500 high-tech office jobs.

“We, at Bosa Family Companies, are proud to partner with such an exciting, new company to bring this site to life and drive new green jobs in our region,” said John Martin, vice-president of Bosa Commercial, in a statement.

“This local startup success story is a source of great pride for British Columbians, and we’re pleased to be part of the strategy to keep Damon Motors thriving here at home.”

This physical growth is being fuelled by Damon Motors’ market demand with the company, as of this week, surpassing USD $40 million in orders for its HyperSport full-electric smart motorcycle. This is up from the pre-order levels of USD$16 million in June 2020, USD $20 million in March 2021, and USD $35 million in early September 2021.

Four HyperSport models are priced between CAD $21,000 and CAD $50,000, with up to 200 horsepower, torque of over 200, and a range in excess of 300 km. The motorcycles can reach an 80% battery charge in 45 minutes on DC fast charging.

For enhanced road safety, its smart technology features include the CoPilot advanced warning system, providing riders with situational awareness by performing 360-degree scans through long-range radar. Alerts are provided to the riders through touch feedback on the handlebars, integrated windscreen LEDs, and 1080-pixel front- and rear-view cameras.

For added comfort, the Shift system on the motorcycles transforms the riding position between sport and commuter modes.

“As Damon accelerates a clean energy future with our electric vehicles, we’re also introducing a cleaner, industry-leading manufacturing process,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO, Damon Motors.

“We’re excited to produce our highly anticipated HyperSport motorcycles here in Surrey, British Columbia and look forward to this world-class facility delivering the safest and cleanest premium, high-technology motorcycles on the market.”

The startup saw initial momentum in June 2019 when it raised USD $2.5 million in seed funding. By March 2021, it raised USD $30 million towards pre-production development and testing, workforce expansion, and the path to market.