Here are the top Google search trends in Canada for 2021

This year has been a wild time for Google searches in the midst of a pandemic, and we finally have data on what Google search trends looked like for Canada.

The tech company revealed its list of top Canadian search trends in 2021 and found that the common thread was searching for “ways to come back stronger,” according to a news release.

From searching for where to find a COVID-19 vaccine to looking into why the Netflix show Squid Game became so popular, the list gives an insight into what was on Canadians’ minds over the course of the year.

Whether you were researching vaccine passports or looking up what your fave Canadian actor is up to, see if your searches match the list below.

Top Canadian News Searches

COVID vaccine near me Federal election Severe thunderstorm warning Afghanistan Lockdown Vaccine passport BC Wildfires Tokyo Olympics Lytton fire Residential Schools

There were a lot of questions to be answered, so Canadians obviously Googled them.

Why…

Why did Prime Minister Trudeau call an election? Why were Residential Schools created? Why is it so hot in British Columbia? Why is lumber so expensive? Why did Simone Biles withdraw? Why did Taylor Swift re-record her music? Why was Prince Philip not king? Why is Bernie Sanders a meme? Why did Daft Punk break up? Why is Squid Game so popular?

How to…

How to get a vaccine passport How to buy Dogecoin How to make money from home How to book a COVID vaccine How to register to vote in Canada How to watch the Oprah interview How to get a QR code for COVID vaccination How to make hot chocolate bombs How to apply for CERB How to get rid of a stuffy nose

Top Movies:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Black Widow Eternals Dune Red Notice Army of the Dead Halloween Kills Godzilla vs. Kong The Suicide Squad Free Guy

Top TV Shows:

Squid Game Bridgerton Ginny and Georgia Yellowstone Manifest Outer Banks Cecil Hotel Loki Maid Lupin

Top Musicians:

Travis Scott Adele Morgan Wallen Daft Punk Marilyn Manson Dr. Dre Olivia Rodrigo Britney Spears Lil Nas X Travis Barker

Top Songs:

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo All Too Well – Taylor Swift Deja Vu – Olivia Rodrigo Easy on Me – Adele Montero – Lil Nax X Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Top Canadian Athletes: