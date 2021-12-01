These are the top YouTube videos in Canada for 2021

It’s no surprise that Canadians spent lots of time watching YouTube during a year spent mostly indoors.

The video-sharing platform revealed its list of top trending videos and music videos in Canada, giving us some insight into what everyone was watching during lockdown measures.

This year’s number one trending video might be indicative of how Canadians felt during the pandemic. MrBeast’s “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive,” got an astounding 147,644,836 views since it was uploaded in March.

Other videos that made the list include a Canadian singer’s Super Bowl halftime show, an afternoon with royalty sipping tea on top of an open bus through LA, and a hilarious video about game night stereotypes.

Check out the top trending videos in Canada:

1. MrBeast, I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive

2. Mark Rober, Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)

3. Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

4. Sidemen, SIDEMEN TINDER IN REAL LIFE 3

5. NFL, The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden, An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

7. America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional

8. Forge Labs, I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft… Here’s What Happened

9. Dude Perfect, Game Night Stereotypes

10. SAD-ist, Hog Hunt | Dream SMP Animation

Check out the top music videos in Canada:

1. TheWeekndVEVO, The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)

2. JustinBieberVEVO, Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

3. LilNasXVEVO, Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)

4. OliviaRodrigoVEVO, Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license (Official Video)

5. OliviaRodrigoVEVO, Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u (Official Video)

6. HYBE LABELS, BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Butter’ Official MV

7. Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [Official Video]

8. Pooh Shiesty, Pooh Shiesty – Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk) [Official Music Video]

9. dojacatVEVO, Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (Official Video) ft. SZA

10. PoloGVEVO, Polo G – RAPSTAR (Official Video)

