These are the top viral TikTok videos in Canada for 2021
If Canadians weren’t making TikToks this year, they were definitely scrolling through TikTok for hours on end.
The video-sharing platform revealed its list of top TikTok videos, trends, and creators in Canada for their “Year on TikTok: 2021-of-a-kind.” From viral recipes to hilarious videos that brought joy to people’s days, Canadians were making the most of the social media platform.
This year’s list includes a popular Canadian TikToker known for her sleepwalking videos, a Drake song used as a sound on almost one million TikToks and an Indigenous creator teaching people about her Inuit culture.
Without further adieu here are the top TikToks in Canada for this year.
For You Page faves
1. @spencer2thewest – Wee, finding joy in your own home.
@spencer2thewest Wee! 🌬 #Wee #fyp #jump #jumping #viral #weememes #weeme @weeememes ♬ Follow weeememes – Memes
2. @celinaspookyboo – Anyone else watch clips of themselves sleepwalking?
@celinaspookyboo♬ original sound – Celinaspookyboo
3. @k_passionate – TikTok loves sea otters!
@k_passionate Sounds of Sea Otters 🦦 #asmr #otter #ottersoftiktok #seaotter #animalrescue #marinemammalrescue #zoo #aquarium #fuzzy #furry #cuteanimal #adorable ♬ original sound – k_passionate
4. @topebabalola – Sharing real life, hilarious experiences working retail
@topebabalola She means it 😤 #GroceryStory #retail #cashierlife #retailproblems #customerservice #karen ♬ original sound – Tope Babalola
5. @callenschaub – NFT, need I say more?
@callenschaubFIRST NFT “Antithesis” on foundation!♬ original sound – Callen Schaub
Videos that brought Canadians joy
1. @jennadsalisbury – This husky is a very good boy.
@jennadsalisbury Mornings with a Husky #goodmorningvideo #funny #funnyvideos #funnyhusky #husky #huskiesoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #huskies #happy ♬ original sound – Jennafer Salisbury
2. @yoleendadong – PSA to all of the Superwoman moms out there!
@yoleendadong Send this to your mom ❤️#wholesome #momsontiktok #yougotthis #superwoman #mom ♬ Mom ringtone – LeendaDong
3. @marinemammalrescue – Seriously though, baby sea otters are the cutest
@marinemammalrescue He was so tiny when we got here! #cuteanimals #seaotter #otter #rescue #cute #babyanimals ♬ See You Again (Piano Arrangement) – Alexandre Pachabezian
4. @brettstoise – When the sun’s in your eyes and you see a relative in the distance, or not
@brettstoise Too majestic to be waving normally 😂 #nativehumor #indigenous #nativetiktok #nativeamerican ♬ original sound – Brett Mooswa
5. @useless_farm – Who wouldn’t live in a state of constant anxiety?
@useless_farm Reply to @yomommasahooooooo ♬ original sound – Useless Farm
Trending songs
1. “SugarCrash!” – ElyOtto
2. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI. & Justin Bieber
3. “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
4. “HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !” – CORPSE & Night Lovell
5. “Jalebi Baby” – Tesher
6. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf
7. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
8. “Buss It” – Erica Banks
9. “Bundles (feat. Taylor Girlz)” – Kayla Nicole
10. “Like I Can” – Sam Smith
Breakthrough creators
1. @spencer2thewest
2. @yoleendadong
3. @shinanova
4. @topebabalola
5. @celinaspookyboo
6. @elpunko
7. @lubalin
8. @tesher
9. @jessiamusic
10. @aqyilaa
11. @iamrealestk
Viral food TikToks
1. Tortilla Wrap Hack by sarahlujetic14
@sarahlujetic14 Food TikTok has taught me so much #foodtiktok #fyp ♬ The ryujin hip trend – Alon el mejor ryujinista ✞︎✰
2. Soy Sauce Noodles by tiffycooks
@tiffycooks Soooo easy and so yummy! Must try recipe, goes well with everything #noodles #easyrecipe #stirfry ♬ original sound – TIFFY COOKS 🥟
3. Dalgona by thepyperskitchen
@thepyperskitchen My favourite part of making sponge toffee. #spongetoffee #honeycombtoffee #dalgona #dalgonacandy #squidgame ♬ original sound – The Pypers Kitchen
4. Musubi by ongsquad
@ongsquad How to make musubi #learnontiktok #momsoftiktok #cookingwithkids #musubi #kidconversations ♬ original sound – Ong Squad
5. Mushroom Puffball by @katherinewants
@katherinewants It happened 🙁 A hard no #puffball #mushroom #ohno #katherinewants ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt
1. Wall Clock
@kalie_ho 10/10 purchase #amazonfinds #tiktokmademebuyit ♬ Pure Imagination cover by Angelo Javier – LEUG
2. CeraVe, The Ordinary
@ktjoy Part 2 as requested! 🤪 #tiktokmademebuyit #fyp #skincare #cerave #ordinaryskincare #makeup #review ♬ Gimme More – Britney Spears
3. Banana Milk Container
4. Nail Glue Removal Hack
@momthatlovestoclean 💅 The nail glue I’ve been using is insane. So I had to try this out #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #beautyhacks #manicure #cleantok ♬ original sound – Danielle
5. Bissell Little Green Machine
