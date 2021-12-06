These are the top viral TikTok videos in Canada for 2021

If Canadians weren’t making TikToks this year, they were definitely scrolling through TikTok for hours on end.

The video-sharing platform revealed its list of top TikTok videos, trends, and creators in Canada for their “Year on TikTok: 2021-of-a-kind.” From viral recipes to hilarious videos that brought joy to people’s days, Canadians were making the most of the social media platform.

This year’s list includes a popular Canadian TikToker known for her sleepwalking videos, a Drake song used as a sound on almost one million TikToks and an Indigenous creator teaching people about her Inuit culture.

Without further adieu here are the top TikToks in Canada for this year.

For You Page faves

1. @spencer2thewest – Wee, finding joy in your own home.

2. @celinaspookyboo – Anyone else watch clips of themselves sleepwalking?

3. @k_passionate – TikTok loves sea otters!

4. @topebabalola – Sharing real life, hilarious experiences working retail

5. @callenschaub – NFT, need I say more?

Videos that brought Canadians joy

1. @jennadsalisbury – This husky is a very good boy.

2. @yoleendadong – PSA to all of the Superwoman moms out there!

3. @marinemammalrescue – Seriously though, baby sea otters are the cutest

4. @brettstoise – When the sun’s in your eyes and you see a relative in the distance, or not

5. @useless_farm – Who wouldn’t live in a state of constant anxiety?

Trending songs

1. “SugarCrash!” – ElyOtto

2. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI. & Justin Bieber

3. “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

4. “HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !” – CORPSE & Night Lovell

5. “Jalebi Baby” – Tesher

6. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf

7. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna

8. “Buss It” – Erica Banks

9. “Bundles (feat. Taylor Girlz)” – Kayla Nicole

10. “Like I Can” – Sam Smith

Breakthrough creators

1. @spencer2thewest

2. @yoleendadong

3. @shinanova

4. @topebabalola

5. @celinaspookyboo

6. @elpunko

7. @lubalin

8. @tesher

9. @jessiamusic

10. @aqyilaa

11. @iamrealestk

Viral food TikToks

1. Tortilla Wrap Hack by sarahlujetic14

2. Soy Sauce Noodles by tiffycooks

3. Dalgona by thepyperskitchen

4. Musubi by ongsquad

5. Mushroom Puffball by @katherinewants

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

1. Wall Clock

2. CeraVe, The Ordinary

3. Banana Milk Container

4. Nail Glue Removal Hack

5. Bissell Little Green Machine