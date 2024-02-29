IKEA's Swedish Restaurant is offering 50% off main dishes every Thursday across Canada

No IKEA trip is complete without grabbing some delicious food at its iconic restaurant.

We have good news for you if you’re a big fan of their savoury Swedish meatball plate or can’t get enough of the fish and chips.

The furniture giant is offering 50% off main dishes every Thursday until August 29, 2024, as part of its efforts to help Canadians navigate the cost-of-living crisis.

The news comes just a month after IKEA announced that it will invest over $80 million to slash prices on over 1,500 IKEA products.

“We know that in Canada, the cost of living and affordability is more important than ever as many Canadians face rising living costs and increased inflation,” said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA Canada, in a previous news release.

“Many are facing an affordability crisis and are struggling with fundamental costs such as housing, fuel, health, and food.”

The chain also has a spring sale from March 7 to March 27, with discounts on more than 350 articles across various categories. At least 40 items are 50% off or more, and nearly 100 items are under $5. You can take advantage of the discounts online or in-store.

But let’s get back to the food — here’s what Thursday prices will look like after applying the discounts:

Swedish meatballs meal (eight-piece) — $4.50

Haddock and fries meal — $4.50

Plant balls meal (eight-piece) — $4

Salmon fillet meal — $6

Veggie balls meal (eight-piece) — $3.50

When you head to IKEA next, which food plate will you grab?

Visit IKEA Canada’s website for more details.