Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 18 2022, 5:04 pm
Abbott has issued a voluntary recall for certain powdered infant formula products due to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The affected products are several Similac infant formula powders, which were recalled on February 17.

These items have been sold nationally, with no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.

Abbott

Government of Canada

Illnesses in the United States associated with the consumption of these products have been reported.

The recall was triggered at a manufacturing plant in Michigan.

If you have purchased any of these products, do not consume it. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

In rare cases, Cronobacter sakazakii can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation in case there are any other products that might be contaminated. If other high-risk products are discovered, the CFIA will recall the products and notify the public.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

