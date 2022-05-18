Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood is already known as a hub for all things ramen.

There’s Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, Marutama Ramen, Menya ITTO, Kintaro Ramen – we could go on. The strip of Robson Street between Denman and Bute could easily be renamed Ramen Alley, and it would be a more than a fitting name change.

The incredible thing is, though, that these spots are always busy, meaning that Vancouver’s appetite for the Japanese dish is insatiable.

Adding to the roster of ramen spots to check out in this neighbourhood is the new kid on the block, Tonkotsu Ramen Tsukiya.

Located at 740 Denman Street, Tsukiya just opened its doors in late April, focusing on bowls of Tonkotsu-style ramen with rich pork broth with thick, chewy noodles – just as its name would suggest.

If you were lucky enough to stop by during its first couple of weeks open, you would have caught its limited-time deal of $10.90 on all bowls of ramen. The offer is over now, unfortunately, but the restaurant’s bowls are well-worth paying full price for.

Tsukiya has a pretty authentic, time-honoured approach to ramen, with dishes like ramen shoyu (with an original blend of three kinds of soy sauce aged for a week to deepen the flavour) and ramen miso (which blend three miso types with house-made mayu) as permanent menu items.

This new spot is definitely worth adding to your lineup of ramen restaurants to check out.

Address: 740 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-0310

