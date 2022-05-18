You can now have brunch at Nordstrom restaurants across Canada
Nordstrom restaurants have officially launched their brunch menu across Canada so now you can shop and stop for a mimosa break, too.
From the west coast to the east coast, Nordstrom restaurants are now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays in their Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa locations.
Menus differ by location; however, you can expect to try a bunch of mouthwatering appetizers, dishes and cocktails.
Now the question is, sweet or savoury?
Brunch is now available at Nordstrom Chinook Centre, Nordstrom Sherway Gardens, Nordstrom Rideau Centre, Nordstrom Eaton Centre, Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Nordstrom Pacific Centre.
Book your reservations online!