Sharetea, the mega bubble tea chain with locations around the Lower Mainland, is having a grand opening for its Yaletown location.

The spot has been open and serving up its signature boba drinks for the past few months, but this weekend it will make it official with a grand opening – plus some special deals to celebrate.

On Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, the Sharetea – located at 30-1020 Mainland Street – will offer customers a buy-one-get-one deal.

The special applies to any drink on the menu, but for the second (free) drink, you’ll have your choice of Okinawa Pearl Milk Tea, Mango and Passionfruit Green Tea, or Oolong Milk Tea with Herb Jelly.

Take a friend, get some bubble tea, and ring in the long weekend.

Sharetea

Address: 30-1020 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram