A Vancouver-based cannabis company just opened the first culinary cannabis kitchen in Canada.

West Blvd Cannabis (WBC) is aiming to usher in a new era of cannabis and food culture with this space, located in Mount Pleasant.

Four Vancouver-born-and-raised entrepreneurs are behind this facility: Connor McNamee (CEO), Nico Sto Tomas (CMO), Brad Quevillon (COO) and Cayli Weinberg (Director of Product).

WBC is the first micro-processing and cannabis manufacturing facility approved by the City of Vancouver, as well as the first culinary cannabis facility in Canada.

Dished Vancouver is told that in addition to being a space to host educational seminars, the state-of-the-art test kitchen will serve as a hub to create and develop cutting-edge infused products such as THC/CBD olive oil and coconut oil.

The Mount Pleasant location will also host on-site palatability testing for new product development and educational events.

“We’re ecstatic to share this new facility with the Canadian cannabis industry. It’s been years in the making, and to finally be testing and developing unique products on-site feels surreal,” says Connor McNamee, CEO of West Blvd Cannabis.

“To bring this to life with my closest friends, and offer the industry a purpose-built space to propel cannabis forward, is a dream come true.”

Folks can expect to see WBC’s brand debut at legal cannabis retailers this spring. Further, the company’s culinary cannabis infusions (THC and CBD cooking oils, teas, and gummies) are set to launch in summer 2022.