"Hot potato": Tocchet didn't like Canucks' third-period approach in Game 2

The Vancouver Canucks got taught a lesson in playoff composure on Friday night.

The Edmonton Oilers, with a roster full of playoff veterans, turned up the pressure and the Canucks failed to answer, eventually losing 4-3 in overtime.

There was no time when the difference in experience and composure was more evident than in the third period. With the game on the line, the Oilers made a huge push and finished the period outshooting the home team 15-2.

The Canucks couldn’t get manage any moments of sustained pressure or clean breakouts. They didn’t test Stuart Skinner with many dangerous chances, or shots at all, in the final frame.

“When they made the press in the third I just thought we were a little hot potato with the puck,” explained coach Rick Tocchet after the game. “Too many guys were flipping pucks out when we didn’t have to.”

“I guess that’s playoff experience. You have the puck, you have somebody on your back, skate with it. Keep your heart rate down. I just felt as soon as somebody got it, they flipped it.”

The visiting team’s push was led by two of the best players in the world in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. They each had four points and dominated play whenever on the ice.

It was a stark change from Game 1 where the Canucks managed to shut down the Oilers top players.

“We made it very easy on them,” said J.T. Miller about defending those big name players. “I talk all the time about our best defence is playing forward, sustaining O-zone time, but we didn’t do that one time today so that’s on us.”

“If we’re not going to spend time in the O-zone, good luck at that point against them.”

The Canucks actually played pretty well through 40 minutes and had three separate leads during the game. They just couldn’t get this one over the finish line to take the 2-0 series lead.

The Oilers had seven high-danger chances at five-on-five in the third period alone. The Canucks had just one.

“You’ve got to hold onto pucks. When you throw pucks away that’s what happens, you’re just giving the puck back to the other team. When McDavid and Draisaitl are on the ice, you’ve got to hold onto some pucks, you’ve got to make some plays.”

“Sid Crosby was the best at this, we used to talk about it, when somebody’s on your back and you have the puck your heart rate should never be 200, it should be the same. You have possession, just skate with it. I think we were just hot potato, especially in the third. We’ve got to make sure going into Game 3, we’ve got to be composed with that puck.”

The series now switches to Edmonton where each team will be looking to take the lead after splitting the first two contests. Game 3 is set for Sunday night at 6:30 pm PT.