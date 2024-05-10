

The reinforcements are on their way.

The Vancouver Canucks have called up a whopping 13 players from their AHL team in Abbotsford, including Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Vasily Podkolzin, and Arshdeep Bains.

Four other forwards are also on their way to Vancouver, including Aatu Räty, Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson, and Danila Klimovich.

Five defencemen have been called up, highlighted by blueline prospect Elias Pettersson. Christian Wolanin, Matt Irwin, Cole McWard, and Nick Cicek are the other recalled defencemen.

Zach Sawchenko is the lone goaltender recalled.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the following players have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL):

F Arshdeep Bains

F Linus Karlsson

F Danila Klimovich

F Jonathan Lekkerimäki

F Vasily Podkolzin

F Aatu Räty

F Max Sasson

D Nick Cicek

D Matt Irwin

D Cole McWard

The Canucks were able to call up so many players because Abbotsford was eliminated from the AHL playoffs on Wednesday. And there are no roster limits during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

More to come…