Canucks suffer heartbreaking Game 2 overtime loss to Oilers

It’s been a nightmare start to Round Two for Ian Cole.

The Vancouver Canucks leader in NHL playoffs games played was at fault for multiple goals in Game 1. In Game 2, his nightmare continued, as he inadvertently redirected an Evan Bouchard shot past Canucks’ goaltender Arturs Silovs, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 2.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl dominated all night long. McDavid tied the game on a breakaway in the third period, and both superstars were on the ice for the overtime winner as well.

CONNOR FREAKING MCDAVID TIE HOCKEY GAME IN VANCOUVER!

The series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 3, which takes place on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm PT.

Canucks’ Miller has the toughest job in hockey

For a long chunk of his tenure with the Canucks, one of J.T. Miller’s biggest flaws was his subpar defensive game.

It’s fair to say that he’s come a long ways.

In Game 1 of this series, Miller’s line with winger Pius Suter and Brock Boeser outplayed the McDavid line at even strength, controlling 62.5% of shot attempts when they were on the ice.

That was a valiant effort, but it was a different story in Game 2.

Oilers’ coach Kris Knoblauch made an adjustment prior to this contest, loading up his top line with McDavid, Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. That trio hemmed Miller’s line in the defensive zone all night long.

Hyman-McDavid-Draisaitl just looked unstoppable tonight. With them on the ice, EDM had:

32-7 shot attempts

18-1 scoring chances

81.8% of the xG share

2-0 in goals, including the OT game-winner (@NatStatTrick) — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 11, 2024

In fairness to Miller, he had some subtly strong defensive moments throughout the game. He blocked a point shot late in the third period that likely would have gone in otherwise. Miller also dove to break up a sure goal shortly thereafter his game-saving block.

However, this was a contest where McDavid and Draisaitl just took over. One game after McDavid was held without a shot for the first time in his postseason career, only a fool would have believed a repeat performance was in store.

Canucks let down by the referees

NHL referee Kelly Sutherland may secretly be the Canucks’ nemesis.

The Richmond, B.C. native infamously gave Daniel Sedin a penalty in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals right after he was repeatedly punched in the head by Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

In this game, Sutherland certainly wasn’t showing any B.C. bias.

Sutherland and his reffing partner, Eric Furlatt, missed a high-stick by McDavid on Quinn Hughes in the second period.

Connor McDavid catches Quinn Hughes up high and draws blood. There was no call on the play.

The high stick caused Hughes to have blood streaming down his face, and the Canucks captain was vocally angry with the refs, who sent him off of the ice to get repairs after they missed the call.

McDavid draws some blood from Quinn Hughes

Sutherland and Furlatt also missed Oilers forward Derek Ryan spearing Nils Höglander right in the crotch.

Little bastard hit him right in the HÖG #Canucks

There was also an interference call on Pius Suter for a hit on McDavid, on a play where the Oilers star went down easily. Moments later, McDavid interfered with Nikita Zadorov, but received no call.

While the Canucks largely kept their mouths shut post game, fans had every right to be livid with the officials in this one.

