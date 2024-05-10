This hilarious new Canucks playoff song is so bad, it's great



A new fan-created playoff song just dropped and it’s drawing rave reviews from Vancouver Canucks supporters.

Played to the tune of “Where the streets have no name” by U2, which made its glorious return as the Canucks’ intro song in the playoffs, this song gets straight to the point.

And it takes aim at the Canucks’ second-round opponent: the Edmonton Oilers.

“McDavid sucks, Draisaitl sucks, Zach Hyman sucks, Evan Bouchard sucks, Evander Kane sucks, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sucks. Yeah the Oilers suck.”

Those are the words that start this lyrical masterpiece.

After hip thrusting for the camera, the song declares that the “Bruins also suck” and that “Messier sucks” too.

There’s just one thing they say doesn’t suck.

You can probably guess what it is.

New #Canucks song just dropped pic.twitter.com/E9q5gh5Ye8 — y – Hughes is the GOAT (@Hughes4Norris) May 10, 2024

The creators of the song run The HockeySport Podcast and told Daily Hive they “intend to remain anonymous out of fear for personal safety.”

Despite that concern, reaction to the song has been mostly positive, even from Oilers fans.

“The reception warms our hearts,” the podcasters said.

This is the song we deserved — Jez (@Zer0PucksGiven) May 10, 2024

Finally a hype song that doesn’t suck. — P⃣ M⃣ G⃣ (@PMG2point0) May 10, 2024

I hate all sports playoff songs but oddly enough, I endorse this one 🥹🥲 — Inand Jam (@justinandhisjam) May 10, 2024

These guys took songwriting to another level — Jon Stringer (@JonathanStrin20) May 10, 2024

Sir I think Oilers fans are enjoying this more than Vancouver fans! Thanks for sharing, good twitter rivalry is healthy! cheers. — Dreamer-29-97-93 (@Dreamer29_97_93) May 10, 2024