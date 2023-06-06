BC Ferries officially ends the All-You-Can-Eat Pacific Buffet after 44 years

It’s the end of an era. BC Ferries has officially ended the All-You-Can-Eat Pacific Buffet.

The service had previously been offered on its Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for a whopping 44 years.

Now, BC Ferries is asking for the public’s help to decide what to do with the former buffet space on board.

We’ve made the difficult decision to move on from the #PacificBuffet after 44 years of ‘all-you-can-eat’ with a side of stunning views. Take our survey and help shape the future of this beautiful space on board: https://t.co/LWT85Sap4d Bravo Zulu #PacificBuffet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/l9pEvVYWlC — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 6, 2023

The buffet service was suspended back in March 2020 due to pandemic health and safety regulations, and it was instantly missed.

“The food industry has been significantly challenged by the pandemic; fewer food suppliers, supply chain unreliability, new attitudes about food safety and waste as well as record high food costs have forced all businesses to rethink their strategies,” said Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO.

“I know the hard decision to permanently close our buffets will be disappointing to those who used and loved them but the timing is right to re-think the space based on what our customers tell us.”

Some nostalgic fun facts about the service have also been shared.

#DYK #PacificBuffet 👇 🍴 The full hot buffet opening in 1979 🎶 Sarah McLachlan, NSNYC and Ice-T (to name a few celebs) have all stopped in to enjoy the buffet 🍪 The most popular items to hoard from the dessert table? Macaroons and Almond Florentines — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 6, 2023

The company has put together a survey on the matter. Be sure to fill it out and have your say on what’s next for the buffets’ former digs.

This spring and summer, BC Ferries says the buffet space will be open for additional seating.

Folks can enjoy bites and sips from the Coastal Café, Seawest Lounge, and the Arbutus Coffee Bar when aboard.