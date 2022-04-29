6 can't-miss food festivals happening in Vancouver this May

The month of May usually brings with it warmer weather, some sunshine, and the start of food festival season.

It’s not quite summer yet, but we’re already seeing a ton of tasty food festivals popping up around Vancouver and the surrounding areas.

From food truck fests to seafood tastings to big-scale foodie events, these are the festivals we’re most excited about checking out this month.

Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival

The Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival will be going down right next to the Braid SkyTrain station in New Westminster on May 21 and 22. The event will feature more than twenty food trucks serving up delicious eats and local vendors, live music, and a chance to hang out in the sunshine.

When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Next to Braid SkyTrain Station, 97 Braid Street, New Westminster

Spot Prawn Festival

This event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, celebrates the season’s delicacy from the sea. There are three different tiers to the festival, with options for a bowl of New England-style chowder or a full Spot Prawn brunch. Attending the event itself is free, but the website does note that to enjoy the food, time-specific tickets are required.

When: Sunday, May 15, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From free up to $65

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival – Coquitlam

The second iteration in a season of food truck fests, the Coquitlam GVFTF, is going down the first weekend in May. More than 20 food trucks will be to check out, including Big Red’s Poutine, Dos Amigos Tex Mex, and Hugs Mini Donuts.

When: Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival

We’re in for a treat this summer, with three new beer and music festivals set to take place in three different Metro Vancouver cities, starting in Fort Langley in May. With a stacked lineup of local breweries participating and performances from local musicians, food trucks, lawn games, and giveaways, this event feels like a first hello to summer.

When: Saturday, May 21 from 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Langley

Vancouver International Wine Festival

Canada’s premier food and wine festival is officially returning for 2022. This year, the highly anticipated event will take place from May 16 to 22, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events. Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured over the festival’s week-long run at the events.

When: May 16-22, 2022

Where: Venues around Vancouver

Tickets: buy online

Richmond Night Market

The event, the largest night market in North America, will offer over 500 different international food items this year. This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage. This year, the event will run from April 29 to October 10.

When: April 29 to October 10

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

