Would you ever tip 30% or more at a restaurant? Canadians share their takes

“Under what circumstances would you tip 30% or more?”

That question was posed in the subreddit r/AskACanadian earlier this week, and it’s garnered hundreds of replies.

Tipping is always a hot topic online, especially when it comes to when and how much to tip.

Restaurants have faced blowback for adding automatic gratuity to diner’s bills, and customers have sparked debates over tips disproportionate to the cost of the dinner.

So, it’s no surprise that when Reddit user FantasticSchedule29 shared an incident about how they recently experienced a Vancouver restaurant suggesting 25%, 30% and 35% tips, the internet went off.

“Is there ever a circumstance in which you would tip 35%? And do you feel like tipping expectations have risen in the last five years?” they asked.

There were, of course, many unserious answers.

“Drunk. I’d probably need to be incredibly drunk,” commented one Reddit user.

“Last night, I tipped a toonie on a free beer, so yes. I have technically tipped an infinite percent,” reads another comment.

“For 35%, they would have to wipe my mouth after every bite,” added another.

And there were the staunch “nevers.”

But there were surprisingly many unique situations where Canadians say they’ve given a tip over 30%.

One Reddit user recalled an incident with a friend who was “a total dick” to their waitress for no reason.

Their bill was $25, but they gave her a $50 bill and didn’t ask for change.

Another Canadian says they did it for a local restaurant struggling during COVID-19.

“Once they started getting back on their feet, they started giving me entire meals of free food, and occasionally refusing to take payment from me, even for the things I ordered,” reads the comment.

Another Redditor shared a wholesome story about a 110% tip to a pizza delivery man on New Year’s Eve.

Daily Hive also contacted Toronto-based etiquette expert Lisa Orr for her two cents on this tip debate.

“It seems many vendors, especially restaurants, are just presenting those inflated tip numbers to their customers and hoping they’ll feel obliged to select the highest number,” she wrote in an email.

“I’ve seen this more and more frequently myself, and once I get over the immediate sticker shock, I remind myself that there is NO scenario that merits a 30 to 35% tip.”

She says that some customers might want to give bigger tips to support individuals who give them great service due to the soaring cost of living.

“If that’s you, fantastic!” said Orr.

But she stresses that it’s ultimately up to the employers, not the customer who is tipping, to run their businesses so that they pay their employees a fair wage.

“For those of us who are also feeling the pinch of a very expensive Canadian economy, know that you can absolutely tip what makes you comfortable guilt-free,” she said.

“And remember to choose the custom tip option so you can tip on the before-tax amount. Every loonie counts.”

Either way, tipping, in general, can be confusing and awkward. Read our gratuity guide if you’re unsure when and how much to tip for a particular service.

When would you tip 30% or more? Let us know in the comments.