"Don't do it": UBC students have lots to say about Starbucks tipping culture

Tipping is always a contentious topic, and some UBC students are having quite a discussion about etiquette at Starbucks.

“We need to prohibit tipping,” one person said in a Reddit thread.

That seemed to be the primary takeaway around tipping at Starbucks, with another user saying, “Simply don’t tip.”

“Just don’t do it,” another Redditor chimed in.

A Reddit user who claimed to be a former Starbucks employee had an insightful comment.

Comment

byu/bobbychan321 from discussion

inUBC

The original poster (OP), Reddit user bobbychan321, wasn’t happy about the default tipping option.

“Y’all uni students and telling me the default tipping option is 20%??? TWENTY PERCENT?? Dawg there is no option for 15%? It goes from 20 to 25 to 30.”

Others commented on the philosophy around tips in general.

Comment

byu/bobbychan321 from discussion

inUBC

OP later revised his original post, ensuring he didn’t throw Starbucks employees under the bus.

“I’m sorry to the workers that genuinely wanna make money. I know you guys don’t decide on tipping options, but giving me a frown and staring at me after I decide not to tip 20% is [a] bruh moment.

“I don’t tip at Starbucks at all anymore,” another user stated.

Are you as resistant to tipping at a Starbucks as these UBC students seem to be?

Also, be sure to check out our handy tipping guide if you’re ever wondering about how it works in different places.