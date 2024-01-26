FoodNewsVentureCoffee & TeaMoney

"Don't do it": UBC students have lots to say about Starbucks tipping culture

Jan 26 2024, 9:04 pm
lenic/Shutterstock

Tipping is always a contentious topic, and some UBC students are having quite a discussion about etiquette at Starbucks.

“We need to prohibit tipping,” one person said in a Reddit thread.

That seemed to be the primary takeaway around tipping at Starbucks, with another user saying, “Simply don’t tip.”

“Just don’t do it,” another Redditor chimed in.

A Reddit user who claimed to be a former Starbucks employee had an insightful comment.

The original poster (OP), Reddit user bobbychan321, wasn’t happy about the default tipping option.

“Y’all uni students and telling me the default tipping option is 20%??? TWENTY PERCENT?? Dawg there is no option for 15%? It goes from 20 to 25 to 30.”

Others commented on the philosophy around tips in general.

OP later revised his original post, ensuring he didn’t throw Starbucks employees under the bus.

“I’m sorry to the workers that genuinely wanna make money. I know you guys don’t decide on tipping options, but giving me a frown and staring at me after I decide not to tip 20% is [a] bruh moment.

“I don’t tip at Starbucks at all anymore,” another user stated.

Are you as resistant to tipping at a Starbucks as these UBC students seem to be?

Also, be sure to check out our handy tipping guide if you’re ever wondering about how it works in different places.

