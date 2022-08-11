Swipe left: Study reveals Tinder is the most hated popular app in Canada

A new study from Electronics Hub has determined that the most hated app in Canada is none other than dating and hookup app Tinder.

After analyzing over three million geotagged tweets about 87 apps, Electronics Hub found the most despised app in every country and US state. This included social media, dating, game, entertainment, money transfer, and cryptocurrency apps.

It then ran the tweets through a sentiment analysis tool to calculate whether people felt negative, positive, or neutral feelings.

It turns out, Tinder was not only the most hated dating app in the country, but also the top hated popular app overall. It is also the most abhorred dating app in 18 other countries, including the US, Australia, and the UK.

In fact, on average, dating apps turned out to be the most hated type of app in all categories. Perhaps people just miss classic, organic meet-cutes?

As far as social media apps go, Twitter took the cake as the most loathed in the True North. And if you’ve been on Twitter for any amount of time, you understand where this is all coming from.

DAZN nabbed the most disfavoured spot for entertainment apps, Homescapes for mobile games, Zelle for money transfer apps, and Cash App for crypto.

Worldwide, the app that topped the hate list for most countries (21!) was mobile game Roblox.