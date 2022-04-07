Find the yee to your haw: A new dating show for farmers is coming to Canada

Canadians looking for love, we have some news — a new dating show is in the works, and they’ve issued a casting call. But the criteria for candidates is quite unique.

Upcoming CTV reality show Farming For Love is looking for single farmers based in British Columbia to add to the cast for the first season. It’s based on the hit British format, Farmer Wants a Wife.

In an email, the folks behind the project told Daily Hive that they’re looking for farmers of all ages, backgrounds, genders, and orientations who want to find their life partners.

“This new unscripted dating series will follow five Canadians searching for their soulmates to open up their farms – and their hearts – to a select group of singles,” a spokesperson working on the show said. “As they live and work together, the daters must adjust to a new lifestyle, and immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates with the goal of finding their one true love.”

There’s already a Canadian version of Farmer Wants a Wife on Noovo — Quebec-based L’amour est dans le pré is (Love is in the Pasture) has led to 15 couples and 27 Canadian children!

To partake, you must be at least 19 years of age, be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, live (and work!) in British Columbia, be single, and be on a genuine quest for love.

Also, you must agree to allow other participants to live on your farm during production, which begins in BC later this year.

If you think you fit the profile, just take a nice photo of yourself and tell the showrunners why you want to participate here. You can also send a video of yourself doing the same, but just make sure there’s no music in the background.

The deadline to apply is April 15.