Toronto Police are looking for more victims of a man who they say stole thousands of dollars from people he met while online dating.

Earlier this month, police arrested a Jackson Luu on 11 counts of theft under, 13 counts possession of property obtained by a crime, and 15 counts of unauthorized use of credit card data. They said that he would meet up with people he had met using online dating apps and use the victims’ phones to e-transfer himself money and use their credit cards.

Now, police are looking for more victims after speaking with five people who were swindled. Police originally said that he had made away with $13,000 from his victims, but now they’ve upped that to $30,000, and the total could keep climbing.

Police said that the first reported incident was in November 2021, but Det. Jason Contant told reporters on Thursday that they believe it began much earlier.

“Some of the victims targeted had learning disabilities and physical disabilities. In all cases, the victims were simply looking for some companionship and instead, they were deceived for financial gain. Not only does this have a financial impact on the victims, but it also has a huge emotional impact,” he said.

Contant told reporters that while there are currently five victims, “I fully expect there’s going to be more.”

Contant is asking anyone who has been targeted to come forward. He said that victims were subjected to manipulation by the accused. He emphasized that anyone who comes forward will have their case thoroughly investigated.

“Victims of this type of crime often are feeling embarrassed and humiliated and might not want to report it to police. No one should feel like that. It is my job to investigate and find those responsible,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).