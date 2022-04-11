This might just be the golden era of mobile games.
From long road trips to waiting for the bus, keeping yourself occupied by playing a game on your phone from time to time is very addictive.
There’s also an endless library of options.
Mobile games have made quantum leaps over the past two decades and now offer high-resolution graphics, in-depth worlds, and challenging campaigns, all from the comfort of your own pocket.
So which is the most popular?
According to Mozillion’s mobile gaming report for 2022 using Google search data, the 25 most-searched-for mobile games have been unveiled for the year. Topping the list is Minecraft with a staggering 24.9 million global searches per month.
Mozillion credits Minecraft’s ranking as piggybacking off its huge success across consoles and PCs. The card-classic Solitaire placed second with just over 16.5 million monthly searches, followed by Free Fire, pulling in more than 13.5 million searches per month.
Other notable popular mobile games include the timeless Angry Birds, Flappy Bird, Temple Run, and Pokémon Go, all of which have been global sensations upon their respective releases and remained all the rage for several years.
Here’s what the top 25 most-searched-for mobile games across the world are for 2022:
|RANK
|GAME
|AVERAGE MONTHLY GOOGLE SEARCHES (WORLDWIDE)
|1
|Minecraft
|24,900,000
|2
|Solitaire
|16,600,000
|3
|Free Fire
|13,600,000
|4
|Among Us
|11,100,000
|5
|Genshin Impact
|7,480,000
|6
|PUBG Mobile
|4,090,000
|7
|League of Legends
|4,090,000
|8
|Brawl Stars
|2,740,000
|9
|Subway Surfers
|2,240,000
|10
|Pokemon Go
|1,500,000
|11
|Knives Out
|1,220,000
|12
|Pokemon Unite
|1,220,000
|13
|Stardew Valley
|1,220,000
|14
|Clash of Clans
|1,000,000
|15
|Angry Birds
|1,000,000
|16
|Clash Royale
|1,000,000
|17
|Dead by Daylight
|1,000,000
|18
|PUBG: New State
|1,000,000
|19
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|823,000
|20
|Ludo King
|823,000
|21
|Flappy Bird
|823,000
|22
|Terraria
|823,000
|23
|World of Tanks
|673,000
|24
|8 Ball Pool
|673,000
|25
|Temple Run
|550,000
More information pertaining to the mobile games’ duration times and difficulty can be found right here.