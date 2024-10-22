Timeline revealed for Joshua's return to Canucks: report

The Vancouver Canucks will be getting an injection of size into their lineup in the coming weeks.

Dakota Joshua is nearly ready to return after offseason surgery for testicular cancer. The forward has recently started skating with the team again, although he is still wearing a non-contact jersey.

He’s expected to make his season debut in the next one-to-two weeks, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Sounds like #Canucks Dakota Joshua is 1-2 weeks away from making his season debut for Vancouver. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 22, 2024

“He’s going to do some pushing and shoving with our guys,” head coach Rick Tocchet said about Joshua skating today.

“I don’t know exactly the [return] date, but obviously he’s getting closer and closer. He’s starting to ramp up his mental aspect… I think that’s the big key.”

“It’s getting close.”

The 28-year-old revealed his diagnosis a few weeks before this season kicked off.

“This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” read the statement from Joshua released by the team.

“This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumour. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging, and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, and doctors.”

Joshua had a breakout season last year and emerged as a key piece for the Canucks. He finished with 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 63 regular season games. He continued his strong play into the postseason and finished with eight points in 13 playoff games.

The American native was rewarded this summer with a new four-year contract. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.25 million.

His return to the lineup will be huge for the Canucks. With his unique combination of size and skill, Joshua brings a dynamic which any NHL team would welcome.

“He’s a big part [of our team],” continued Tocchet today when talking about Joshua. “A guy that can win battles in the corners, PK guy, in front of the net. That’s the thing we’re really looking for when he gets back.”