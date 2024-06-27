Canucks sign Dakota Joshua to four-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed breakout star Dakota Joshua.

It’s a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.25 million. The winger had a career season last year with 18 goals and 32 points in just 63 games.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Dakota Joshua on a four-year contract with a $3.25 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/tk2lY2apkj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 27, 2024

“Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “We really like his size, his speed and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey and I look forward to watching him to continue to develop under our coaching staff.”

Joshua was expected to be one of the most coveted free agents on July 1. This new contract ensures he will not hit the open market. The Canucks would have faced stiff competition for Joshua in free agency, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on today’s Jeff Marek Show.

The 28-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few seasons, and there may still be untapped potential left to explore. He has played just 184 career games and has progressed positively with each passing season.

The 6-foot-3 forward contributed more than just offensively, as he was also one of the team’s most important penalty killers and brought a physical presence every time he touched the ice. Joshua finished third among all playoff skaters in hits despite the Canucks being eliminated in the second round.

While some of the Canucks forwards struggled to replicate their regular season production in the playoffs, Joshua had eight points in 13 games. He was fourth among team forwards in points and scored some huge goals, including a crucial game-winner.

The Canucks now have every player from their excellent third line last season under contract for another year, including Joshua, Teddy Blueger, and Conor Garland. The trio was excellent together and outscored opponents 21-10 at five-on-five during the regular season.