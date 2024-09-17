Dakota Joshua won’t be at the Vancouver Canucks’ training camp when it starts this week due to a health scare over the summer.

The Canucks forward revealed today that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Doctors were able to remove the tumour, Joshua said, and he is continuing to heal after surgery.

“This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” reads a statement from Joshua released by the team. “This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumour. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, and doctors.”

Joshua says he plans to return to play as soon as possible this season.

“I am working hard every day [to rejoin] my teammates,” he said.

A statement from Dakota Joshua: pic.twitter.com/7kaZV7Lw1Z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2024

The Michigan native also encouraged men to get checked for testicular cancer regularly by their doctor. More than 1,000 Canadians and 10,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each and every year.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last year, scoring 18 goals and adding 14 assists for 32 points in 68 games played. He became a fan favourite with his exciting combination of size and skill.

Joshua continued his strong play into the postseason where he scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in 13 games. The winger was responsible for some of the team’s most memorable moments during their playoff run, including the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the first round.

JUST 12 SECONDS LATER – DAKOTA JOSHUA‼️ pic.twitter.com/sqTkUcozv1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024

His big season was rewarded with a new contract, as he inked a four-year, $3.25 million per season deal in late June. If he made it to July 1 unsigned, he was expected to be among the most coveted free agents.