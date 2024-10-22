Lululemon drops new fashionable line of Canucks merch

Vancouver Canucks fans looking for new clothing options are in luck, as lululemon and Fanatics are collaborating on a new NHL-themed line.

Today, the two companies announced a new partnership to develop merchandise featuring the logos of NHL teams. The Canucks are one of 11 teams who are featured this year. There are plans to expand to all 32 teams for next season.

The collection includes a variety of popular Lululemon clothing articles with the Canucks logo added. There are different sweaters and hoodies, t-shirts, athletic wear, and even accessories like a cross-body bag.

Some of the pieces can be seen on the models below.

“We’re big hockey fans here at Lululemon, and we know our guests are too,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president of Americas and Global Guest Innovation for Lululemon, in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”

The other teams involved in this drop are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Some of the teams had their new lines modelled by current players and their partners, including the Leafs, who had John Tavares and wife, Aryne, centre-stage.

“We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand,” said Brian Jennings, NHL’s chief brand officer and senior executive vice president.

“With a unique campaign featuring our players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans.”

Lululemon dropped a new line of #Canucks merch this morning ✨ pic.twitter.com/q9dZ5H0TVp — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 22, 2024

The products will be offered in Lids stores, on the Fanatics and NHL website, and in NHL team stores starting on October 29. The Lids store at Metrotown will be carrying this Canucks-themed collection.