Canadian bakery's lookalike "Tim Wiebe" donut collection is yummy

Do not adjust your phone screen! You’re really looking at Tim Wiebs donuts.

Valley Bakery and Pastry Shop in Winkler, Manitoba is taking a new and buzzworthy direction with its January promotion.

In a Facebook post from Wednesday, January 5, the bakery announced the arrival of their Tim Wiebs collection.

The Tim Wiebe six-pack is just $6.95 and comes with six donuts: glazed, chocolate with toasted coconut, caramel, lemon, bizmark, and raspberry.

“We reached out to guys named Tim Wiebe and asked which donuts were their favourites,” wrote the bakery in their post.

“Now, you’ve probably heard that a massive international celebrity partnered with a massive Canadian restaurant chain to do a special promotion,” they wrote.

“Ours is different! 100% different!”

As different as it may be, the “Tim Wiebs” sticker on the box bears a striking resemblance to the branding of the Justin Bieber Tim Hortons collaboration, Tim Biebs, which dropped at the end of November 2021.

Bieber’s collection features three exclusive flavours: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle.

The collaboration got a lot of attention. The Tim Biebs merch was so popular that people were even reselling it in a frenzy. The collab even got a shoutout from another Canadian artist – Michael Bublé.

So, if you find yourself in Winkler, Manitoba, then you can “celebrate the Tim Wiebe in your life,” by going to the Valley Bakery at 251 Main Street.

Apart from square dancing around copyrights, the bakery is known for its scratch-made sourdough bread and pastries.

Daily Hive has reached out to Valley Bakery to ask more about their inspiration for the new promotional collection and will update this story.