Tim Hortons just dropped a Trick-or-Treat Bucket filled with Timbits

Listen up Tim Hortons fans! The famous Canadian chain has launched a new must-try offering: the Timbits Trick-or-Treat Bucket.

The new bucket is now available for a limited time at participating Tim’s restaurants, while supplies last.

This seasonal vessel can be filled with your choice of 31 Timbits for $9.99, or you can straight up buy the empty buckets for $3.99 a piece.

There you have it — get it while you can!