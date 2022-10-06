Tim Hortons just dropped a Trick-or-Treat Bucket filled with Timbits
Oct 6 2022, 5:06 pm
Listen up Tim Hortons fans! The famous Canadian chain has launched a new must-try offering: the Timbits Trick-or-Treat Bucket.
The new bucket is now available for a limited time at participating Tim’s restaurants, while supplies last.
This seasonal vessel can be filled with your choice of 31 Timbits for $9.99, or you can straight up buy the empty buckets for $3.99 a piece.
There you have it — get it while you can!
