It looks like insulated pockets on clothing are the next big thing in foodie fashion, as another brand has announced some delicious-looking threads with this feature being front and centre: McCain Canada.

The company, which happens to be the world’s largest manufacturer of potato products, is officially launching a limited-edition streetwear collection.

The drool-worthy Breakfast Pockets collection features a chore jacket, hoodie, and cargo pants.

All three unisex garments were designed by award-winning, Toronto-based designer Hayley Elsaesser.

Each item features various insulated food-safe pockets to celebrate the launch of McCain’s new Breakfast Pockets.

Pieces from the collection go from $60 to $80 per item, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward funding school breakfast programs such as the Grocery Foundation’s Toonies for Tummies.

You can now find this capsule collection available for pre-order.

So there you have it, get ’em while they’re hot!