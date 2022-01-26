Suspect arrested after vicious stabbing in Vancouver coffee shop

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at the Harbour Centre Tim Hortons in downtown Vancouver.

The arrest comes after a “dynamic three-day investigation” conducted by Vancouver Police.

The VPD revealed that the victim is a tourist visiting from Mexico. During the attack, he sustained life-threatening injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old David Richard Morin. He was taken into custody by members of the VPD Emergency Response Team near Granville and Helmcken streets shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday.

“We’re relieved to have made an arrest so quickly in this troubling case, and hope this helps restore the sense of safety that some people have lost,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said in a statement.

“Everyone who came forward with information deserves credit for this quick arrest.”

VPD released a video of the stabbing earlier this week. In the video, the suspect is seen pacing around the inside of the Tim Hortons before he turns to the 25-year-old victim and lunges at him from behind, stabbing him in the back and shoulder. The suspect then proceeds to flee the scene.

“A number of people came forward with information after seeing the video, and thanks to help from the public, investigators identified a suspect from the Downtown Eastside,” Addison added. “VPD officers located the suspect walking in the downtown core Tuesday afternoon and took him into custody.”

Morin remains in custody after appearing in court on Wednesday morning. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.