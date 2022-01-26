Four people found shot to death inside Richmond home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after discovering four people shot to death inside a home in Richmond.

The discovery was made on the evening of January 25 when Richmond RCMP officers were called to a residence on the 4500-block of Garden City Road in response to a complaint.

RCMP frontline responders discovered the four deceased people inside the residence, and IHIT was called to investigate.

The evidence that has been gathered so far leads homicide investigators to believe that the incident was a targeted shooting, but not one connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” IHIT Sergeant David Lee said in a statement.

“Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

Investigators believe the shooting actually occurred on January 24 around 7 pm, the day before the bodies were discovered.

The crime scene has been secured and is being examined by homicide investigators. Richmond RCMP are also assisting on the investigation. IHIT will not be releasing the names of the victims, but they did say that are believed to have known each other.

IHIT is canvassing the area for witnesses and CCTV footage. Investigators are particularly interested in witnesses who were in the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie Road and saw or heard anything suspicious.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is being asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT, or email [email protected]