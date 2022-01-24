Editor’s note: This article contains footage of graphic violence.

Vancouver Police have released a video of a stabbing at a Tim Hortons.

The attack took place at the Vancouver Harbour Centre Tim Hortons, near Seymour and West Hastings Street, on Saturday around 6:30 am. The video shows a young man pacing around the cafe before suddenly lunging at someone standing next to the waste disposal area, stabbing him several times.

A 25-year-old man is currently in hospital with life-threatening wounds, but police say he is expected to survive. Police also say that the victim is a newcomer in Canada who was waiting in line at Tim Hortons when the incident occurred.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison in a statement, adding the victim and suspect did not know each other and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack.

“This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety.”

The VPD describes the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 6’2″, with short black hair and a slim build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey sweater with a black hood and sleeves, grey and black stone-washed jeans, and black running shoes with white soles. The suspect was wearing a facemask with a Crooks and Castles logo and was carrying a grey backpack.

Vancouver Police are pointing out that the attack occurred just days after another random attack that involved a 22-year-old woman being pushed up against a wall outside the Hotel Georgia.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-2541.