Suspect arrested in connection with Hotel Georgia stranger attack

The Vancouver Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in relation to a stranger attack that took place outside of the Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

The incident involved a 22-year-old woman walking down the street at around 3:30 pm as a man was walking in the opposite direction. Police say he proceeded to grab her and threw her to the ground before another pedestrian approached and he fled the scene. The victim didn’t suffer any serious physical injuries.

At the time, VPD Constable Tania Visintin said, “The victim was able to free herself from the suspect’s hold. She last saw the suspect walking east on West Georgia Street.”

“The incident shocked the community,” Visintin said today.

VPD is identifying the suspect as 50-year-old Steven Forbes, who was arrested downtown earlier today. Forbes is being charged with one count of assault.

Visintin added that the community flooded the VPD with tips and information after the VPD released security footage last week. Those tips helped lead Vancouver Police to the suspect.

Forbes is expected to remain in custody until his next court appearance.