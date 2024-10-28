Tim Hortons voted as having Canada's best food and drink loyalty program

In this economy, most Canadians want to get as much bang for their buck as possible, and many turn to loyalty programs to snag a bonus or two.

Rewards Canada has just revealed the results of its Canada’s Choice 2024 rankings, where Canadians were able to vote for their favourite loyalty programs in different categories, including food and drink.

With over 22,000 votes in the food and drink category, the top loyalty program as voted for by Canadians is Tim Hortons’ Tims Rewards, with 38.67% of the votes.

With the Tims Rewards program, customers earn 10 points for every dollar spent in a Tims location. These points can be redeemed for donuts, baked goods, coffee, flatbread pizzas and more.

Coffee proved popular with the Canadian crowd. In second place is Starbucks Rewards, which received 25.32% of the votes.

Starbucks Rewards members also earn points on purchases, which they can use to customize their drinks, get free coffee, or even purchase merchandise.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards was in third place with 20.80%. Diners can earn 100 points for every dollar spent at McDonald’s, which can be used to get free rewards such as a Big Mac, McMuffin or coffee.

Loyalty programs from huge chains, including Skip, Wendy’s and Dairy Queen, also made the list.

Here are Canada’s top 10 food and drink loyalty programs: