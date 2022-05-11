Tim Hortons just announced today that it would be launching the use of reusable and returnable cups in Vancouver.

The pilot project is a partnership with Return-It – the not-for-profit that works to ensure beverage containers are diverted from landfills – and is based on a similar project that launched last year in Ontario.

In an effort to reduce single-use waste, Tim Hortons will give customers the option of paying a $4 deposit on a reusable cup, which can then be returned to either the restaurant or to a designated Return-It station.

If you choose to try out the reusable cup, you’ll also get $0.25 off your drink purchase.

The cups will feature QR codes, which can be scanned before being returned. Customers will then receive their $4 deposit back via etransfer.

To start, there will be ten participating Tim Hortons restaurants where you can get the reusable cup, as well as 11 Return-It stations, which are set up in public spaces around the city, like transit hubs. The cups can only be returned to participating Tim Hortons locations, so not every Tim Hortons will accept the return.

Return-It will clean and sanitize the cups so they can be recirculated.

The program will then be evaluated for its efficacy, helping Tim Hortons determine how best to scale it up for broader use across the country.

Efforts to reduce waste have been happening at a lot of fast-food chains as of late, with A&W adopting the use of a Zero Cup – a fully compostable, zero plastic cup – earlier this year.

The move comes after BC banned the use of plastic bags at the start of this year and implemented a minimum $0.25 fee on single-use cups.

The following Tim Hortons locations will be participating in the pilot program: