FoodFood EventsFood News

7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup event returns after two-year hiatus

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 10 2022, 9:02 pm
7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup event returns after two-year hiatus
@slurpeecanada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
ShuckShuck

Seafood, Cocktails

ShuckShuck
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

After two long years, 7-Eleven’s iconic Bring Your Own Cup event is finally returning to Canada this month.

After pausing the event for the last couple of years due to health concerns, Slurpee and 7-Eleven are bringing it back for two whole days – May 13 and 14.

For the BYOC event, $2.49 will get you any Slurpee flavour – including some limited edition ones like Frog Water, WatermelonEE, and LimEE – in any cup of your choosing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SlurpeeCanada (@slurpeecanada)

7-Eleven encourages you to be as wild and creative as you can with the vessel you choose to bring in – think watering cans, fish bowls, or trophies.

There are only a few ground rules to follow, such as the container must be no larger than 26 cm in diameter – sorry, no inflatable kiddie pools full of Slurpee.

Your container must be food-safe and clean, and it should also be leakproof to avoid spilling precious Slurpee everywhere.

We can’t think of a better way to ring in the beginning of summer than sipping on a Slurpee from a vase, honestly.

Bring Your Own Cup

When: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, 2022
Where: Participating 7-Eleven locations across Canada

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT