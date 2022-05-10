7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup event returns after two-year hiatus
After two long years, 7-Eleven’s iconic Bring Your Own Cup event is finally returning to Canada this month.
After pausing the event for the last couple of years due to health concerns, Slurpee and 7-Eleven are bringing it back for two whole days – May 13 and 14.
For the BYOC event, $2.49 will get you any Slurpee flavour – including some limited edition ones like Frog Water, WatermelonEE, and LimEE – in any cup of your choosing.
7-Eleven encourages you to be as wild and creative as you can with the vessel you choose to bring in – think watering cans, fish bowls, or trophies.
There are only a few ground rules to follow, such as the container must be no larger than 26 cm in diameter – sorry, no inflatable kiddie pools full of Slurpee.
Your container must be food-safe and clean, and it should also be leakproof to avoid spilling precious Slurpee everywhere.
We can’t think of a better way to ring in the beginning of summer than sipping on a Slurpee from a vase, honestly.
Bring Your Own Cup
When: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, 2022
Where: Participating 7-Eleven locations across Canada