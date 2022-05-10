The 16th Annual Spirited Awards nominees have been announced and there’s some really impressive Canadian representation on the list of honourees.

These annual awards, which celebrate excellence in the drinks industry worldwide, have become one of the food and beverage industry’s most sought-after.

The Tales of the Cocktail, a local, national, and international non-profit organization, is based in New Orleans. These nominees were announced on May 5, with the final ceremony happening on July 28.

First, bars and restaurants are nominated for the award through a submission form on the Tales of the Cocktail.

After that, a committee of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe voted on each establishment from one to five to come up with this list of nominees.

Canadian bars are eligible for the categories of Best International Bar Team – Canada, Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada, Best International Hotel Bar – Canada, Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada, and Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada.

Vancouver’s own The Keefer Bar and Grapes & Soda were both nominated for Best International Cocktail Bar at the 2022 Spirited Awards.

Both of the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s hotel bars – Botanist and Lobby Lounge – received nominations for Best International Hotel Bar. The Raven Room at the Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre also received a nomination.

Botanist, The Keefer, and Pourhouse were nominated in the category of Best International Bar Team, while Kissa Tanto, Pourhouse, and Published on Main made the Best International Restaurant Bar category.

For Best New International Cocktail Bar, Laowai and The Chickadee Room made the list.

The cities across Canada that have bars and restaurants nominated for a Spirited Award include Montreal, Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Victoria, Whistler, Cambridge, and Dartmouth.

“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said Eileen Wayner, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO, in a press release.

“We are honored to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry, and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees,” Wayner added.

With files from Hogan Short and Daryn Wright.